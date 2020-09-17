Tropical Depression 22 Forms in The Gulf. Likely to Become Tropical Storm Wilfred.

Tropical Depression 22 formed in the Southwest Gulf of Mexico Thursday evening according to The National Hurricane Center. Hurricane Hunter aircraft found a closed circulation associated with the area of disturbed weather in the Southwest Gulf and maximum winds of 35 MPH. It is forecast to become Tropical Storm Wilfred by tomorrow, which would be the earliest “W” storm on record in the Atlantic.
The storm is forecast to move generally Northward, then slow down and turn West toward the Texas and Mexico Gulf Coast. There is considerable uncertainty with this forecast track, and those along the Western and Central Gulf Coast should pay close attention to this system.