Tropical Depression 8 Forms in the Gulf. Could Become Tropical Storm Hanna Later Today.

Little Rock- The National Hurricane Center initiated advisories on newly formed Tropical Depression 8 in the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday Evening. The depression is moving West through the Central Gulf with winds of 30 MPH as of 10 PM CDT Wednesday. Some strengthening is possible with the depression possibly becoming a tropical storm Thursday or Friday. If it becomes a storm it will be named Hanna and would be the earliest 8th named storm on record in the Atlantic.

The Storm is forecast to move generally West to West-Northwest over the next couple of days toward the Texas Gulf Coast. Landfall is expected along the Texas Gulf Coast Saturday. The forward motion of the storm is expected to slow as it moves inland, which could create a flood threat for parts of Texas and possibly Louisiana. Heavy rain associated with the system will likely remain South of Arkansas.