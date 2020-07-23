Tropical Storm Hanna Forecast to Become a Hurricane.

Little Rock – The National Hurricane Center issued hurricane warnings for parts of the Texas Gulf Coast as Hanna may reach hurricane strength before landfall. The storm is moving West through the Western Gulf with winds of 50 mph as of 4 PM CDT Friday evening. Hanna is the earliest 8th named storm on record in the Atlantic. Some additional strengthening is forecast before the storm reaches the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday and is forecast to become a hurricane shortly before landfall. The system will quickly weaken Saturday night as it moves inland through Deep South Texas.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the Gulf Coast near Corpus Christi, with Tropical Storm warnings South to the Rio Grande and North toward Galveston

Rainfall amounts of 5 to 10+ inches of rain are possible for South Texas with 3 to 5 inches for the upper Texas Coast and parts of coastal Louisiana. Heavy rain associated with the system will remain well south of Arkansas.