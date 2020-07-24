Tropical Storm Hanna Forms in The Gulf. Storm Takes Aim at the Texas Gulf Coast.

The National Hurricane Center upgraded tropical depression 8 to Tropical Storm Hanna Thursday Evening. The storm is moving west northwest through the Central Gulf with winds of 40 mph as of 10 PM CDT Thursday evening. Hanna is the earliest 8th named storm on record in the Atlantic. Some strengthening is forecast before the storm reaches the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday. Hanna is not forecast to become a hurricane, but there is some potential for it to briefly reach hurricane strength. The Western Gulf is very warm, and rapid intensification is possible.

The Storm is forecast to continue to move generally west to west-northwest over the next couple of days toward the Texas Gulf Coast. Landfall is expected along the Texas coast Saturday. The forward motion of the storm is expected to slow as it moves inland, which could create a flood threat for parts of Texas and possibly Louisiana. Heavy rain associated with the system will likely remain south of Arkansas.

Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are possible along the Gulf Coast with locally greater amounts.