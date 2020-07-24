Tropical Storm Hanna Strengthens. Forecast to Become a Hurricane.

Little Rock – Tropical Storm Hanna is strengthening quickly tonight as it moves toward the Texas Gulf Coast. Hurricane Hunter Aircraft reported pressure dropping quickly and stronger winds . The storm is moving West through the Western Gulf with winds of 65 mph as of 10 PM CDT Friday evening. Additional strengthening is likely before the storm reaches the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday and is forecast to become a hurricane. The system will quickly weaken Saturday night as it moves inland through Deep South Texas.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the Gulf Coast near Corpus Christi, with Tropical Storm warnings South to the Rio Grande and North toward Galveston

Rainfall amounts of 5 to 10+ inches of rain are possible for South Texas with 3 to 5 inches for the upper Texas Coast and parts of coastal Louisiana. Heavy rain associated with the system will remain well south of Arkansas.