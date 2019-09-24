Tuesday Morning Weather Update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- The dry and hot weather pattern that has been in place across the Natural State has yielded to many counties being placed under burn bans, but some relief of the dry and hot conditions will move in for the end of the week.

According to the Arkansas Forestry Commission, 22 counties in Arkansas are under a burn ban with much of the state either under a high or moderate wildfire danger as well. Burning is not permitted in counties with burn bans and is not recommended for counties with a wildfire danger.