Tuesday Morning Weather Update

An excessive heat warning is in effect for much of Central and Southern Arkansas Tuesday. Highs in the upper 90s combined with high humidity will push the heat index into the 105 to 115 range Tuesday afternoon.

A weak cold front approaches Tuesday evening with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could produce some heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center indicates a Marginal Risk area for severe storms Tuesday evening with strong wind gusts the main concern.