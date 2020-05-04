Warm Today. Some Storms Tonight

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Update: Police identify man found dead in North Little Rock
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Ark.: 3,431 confirmed cases with 76 deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Health
Video
Tennis ball size hail hits areas of Northwest Arkansas early Monday
Video
4,830 University of Arkansas graduates to be recognized with commencement site, stadium lighting
Video
ASU System announces intent for in-person fall classes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Top Stories
NFL moving London, Mexico City games back to US stadiums
Top Stories
10 positive COVID-19 cases among Germany’s top soccer clubs
Shula, winningest coach in pro football history, dies at 90
Dolphins legend Don Shula dies at 90
English soccer fears no fans at stadiums ‘any time soon’
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Yes We’re Open
Arkansas Farm Talk
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
ASU System announces intent for in-person fall classes
Warm Today. Some Storms Tonight
Weather
Posted:
May 4, 2020 / 07:34 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 4, 2020 / 07:34 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Tennis ball size hail hits areas of Northwest Arkansas early Monday
Video
It’s Time: The Story of Razorbacks Signee Moses Moody
Video
Arkansas Crime Watch: Deadly shooting at Family Dollar, fatal drive-by in Pine Bluff, suspect sought in Searcy murder, human remains found in submerged car
Video
WATCH: Massive alligator removed from South Carolina family’s back porch
Video
Two places to get free face masks online