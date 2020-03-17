Warming Up, Storm Threat Thursday

Clouds, fog and cool again Tuesday with a stalled front over Northern Louisiana. The front moves through Wednesday with a few showers, but much warmer during the afternoon with highs near 70.

Southwest flow increases Thursday bringing Gulf moisture and warm air into Arkansas. Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely as a cold front approaches from The Plains. Some storms may be strong, however, the severe threat may be tempered by lots of cloud cover and limited instability.

The cold front moves through early Friday morning with cooler air moving back in for the end of the week.