Little Rock - The surge of Saharan Dust arrived in the Southeast with hazy skies and some impact on air quality. The dust was picked up by winds associated with a strong tropical wave moving off of Africa early last week. the dust has traveled across the Tropical Atlantic, through the Caribbean and into the Gulf of Mexico.

Most of the dust is within a layer of air about 1 to 3 miles above the ground. Much of the lower level dust has fallen out of the atmosphere during the trek across The Atlantic, but due to the intensity of this surge of dust some of the low level dust remains at the surface. Air Quality levels along the Gulf Coast have reached the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" category for fine particulates. A few spots, including Houston and Lake Charles, LA have reached unhealthy levels