Severe weather and heavy rain is often initiated by a strong cold front. And that’s exactly what Arkansas and the Southern Plains had Thursday. Now, on the other side of that front the cold air is racing into Arkansas on this Friday and temperatures will drop below freezing in parts of the state Saturday morning, Sunday morning, and Monday morning. Temperatures already did briefly drop below freezing in far Northwest Arkansas Friday morning.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for most of North Arkansas and parts of Central and West Arkansas for Saturday morning. And a Freeze Watch has been issued in parts of Central Arkansas, including Pulaski County, and parts of South Arkansas. The run from Midnight, Saturday until 9 AM.

Sunday morning the Freeze Warning includes all of Central Arkansas, much of South Arkansas and most of North Arkansas. Parts of Southeast and Southwest will have a Freeze Watch.

At this time, Monday morning is too far out to issue Freeze Watches or Warnings, but those may be issued for Monday morning as well. Stay tuned.