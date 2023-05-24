After a warm and mostly sunny week, calm weather is expected to continue into Memorial Day Weekend. A weak cold front will be moving through the state on Thursday night. That front will push in some slightly cooler and drier air for the upcoming weekend.

Temperatures will be in the lower 80s on Saturday with low humidity and mostly sunny skies. A gradual warming trend will follow on Sunday and into Memorial Day.

Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

The travel forecast is also looking great. If you’re heading to a lake across Arkansas for Memorial Day Weekend, temperatures are expected to be in the lower 80s and upper 70s on Saturday. It might feel a bit cool at times thanks to the low humidity, however mostly sunny skies are expected through the weekend.

Memorial Day Weekend Travel Forecast

On Memorial Day, temperatures will start off in the lower 60s. Temperatures will gradually warm into the mid-80s by the afternoon hours. A few clouds will be possible during the afternoon hours, however, the weather is expected to stay dry. Humidity levels are expected to stay low through Memorial Day.