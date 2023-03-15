Calling all astronomy enthusiasts! The end of March is going to be a great time to planet gaze. Five planets will be visible on March 28th; Venus, Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, and Uranus.
Venus will be one of the easier ones to see. It will be the biggest planet in the sky. Look to the west to see Venus after sunset.
Mars will also be easier to identify. Mars will appear red and bright, high in the southwest sky.
The second brightest planet Jupiter, won’t be as easy to spot. Jupiter was high in the sky earlier this month but has been slowly descending. To view Jupiter, you’ll need to have a clear and obstruction-free view of the western horizon. Mercury will also be close to Jupiter. It is set to make it’s pass of Jupiter on March 27th.
Uranus might be the most difficult to identify without a telescope or binoculars. It will appear faint, looking very similar to a star.
