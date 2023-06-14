LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – From pennies to baseballs, Arkansans have shared their view of the hail hitting parts of the Natural State.
Over the past few days, viewers have seen a lot of hail in surprising sizes, getting up to sizes as big as the baseball-sized hail reported at Crystal Springs Campground in Garland County.
Below are some photos viewers shared with us of the massive hail they are seeing.
Viewers also shared some video of what the hail looks like where they’re at.
