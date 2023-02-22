The National Transportation Safety Board has yet to conclude what caused Wednesday’s airplane crash near Little Rocks Bill and Hillary Clinton national airport.

Around the same time the airplane took off strong wind gusts were reported at the airport.

The strongest wind gust recorded out of Little Rock Adams Field was 46mph at 12:02 pm. Rain and wind developed ahead of a cold front moving west to east through Arkansas.



The wind shifted from the south-southwest to north-northwest near noon Wednesday. Rain moved in around noon as well, with the heaviest around 12:05 pm. Visibility lowered to 2 miles around noon to 12:10 pm.



Here are additional observations from the Clinton National Airport Wednesday, when rain and wind started to pick up:

11:50 am – SSW 21mph, Gust 29mph

11:53 am – SSW 22mph, Gust 31mph

11:55 am – SW 20mph

Noon – WNW 32mph, Gust 38mph

12:02 pm – WNW 25mph, Gust 46mph

12:05 pm – WNW 22mph, Gust 29mph

12:10 pm – WNW 18mph, Gust 24mph

The cold front moved east and the weather quieted down Wednesday evening.