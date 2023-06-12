A cold front has stalled across the southern part of the state, leaving enough warm, humid air around for more showers and storms. The heaviest will likely come Monday night. But the strongest of these should remain into far southwest Arkansas, if not out of the state completely.

A very low risk for strong to severe storms is highlighted for southwest Arkansas. Most rain will stay south of Little Rock during the day Monday.

As we head into Tuesday morning, this frontal boundary begins lifting back into central Arkansas. This should help spark additional showers and storms as it pulls more humidity back into the area. A few storms could even be strong Tuesday morning, mainly over central and southern Arkansas.

But despite the increase in humidity, the lingering rain and clouds should keep temperatures below average again on Tuesday. As our warm front lifts farther north on Wednesday morning, additional showers and storms will likely erupt.

Models suggest we will see Wednesday morning’s storms dissipate enough that temperatures rebound to the upper 80s and perhaps nearly 90 by the afternoon. If this occurs, we could see an additional round of stronger storms later Wednesday into the evening.

With multiple waves of heavy rain expected across various parts of Arkansas through the first half of the week, rainfall totals could get heavy. Most areas will see at least 1 inch of rain, perhaps up to 3 inches in spots.