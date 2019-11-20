Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Three injured in North Little Rock shooting
Top Stories
Mister Rogers sweater drive: Kids and moms getting out of domestic violence need sweaters this winter
Woman captures audio of more than 27 shots fired in LR neighborhood on camera
Fitness studio works to reduce hunger in Arkansas
Homeland Security Investigations raid Duggar home
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Fleury makes amazing save to hold off Leafs for 450th win
Top Stories
Stamkos focused on team success, not personal milestones
Top Stories
Carmelo Anthony takes a new outlook to his new team
LeBron sets triple-double mark, Lakers hold off OKC 112-107
Pelicans spoil Anthony’s debut, beat Blazers 115-104
US beats Cuba 4-0 to reach Nations League semifinals
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Santa’s Local Gifts
Home for the Holidays
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Three injured in North Little Rock shooting
5 AM Wednesday Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Nov 20, 2019 / 05:05 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 20, 2019 / 05:05 AM CST