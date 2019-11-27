Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
LR man helps prepare LRSD students for workforce
Top Stories
Casino gets ripped off $17,000 in chips, police say man used his players card
Shots fired in Little Rock neighborhood, hits home with kids inside
2 Sheridan High School seniors killed in car accident, district officials say
Local church provides food and other services to homeless people in need
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Luis Enrique: Moreno disloyal for wanting to coach at Euros
Top Stories
Klinsmann back coaching with Hertha Berlin
Top Stories
Stephen F. Austin stuns No. 1 Duke, 85-83 in OT
Clippers ease past Mavs 114-99 in matchup of 5-win streaks
Eagles star guard Brandon Brooks talks openly about anxiety
Ladies European Tour approves joint venture with LPGA
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Santa’s Local Gifts
Home for the Holidays
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
2 Sheridan High School seniors killed in accident
6 AM – Wednesday Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Nov 27, 2019 / 06:10 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 27, 2019 / 06:10 AM CST