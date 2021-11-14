70s and 80s are possible over the next few days

High pressure that has brought us all the sun this weekend is moving east. A southerly wind at 5-10 mph will warm temperatures near 70° on Monday. By Tuesday winds will become breezy out of the south and temperature will get into the mid 70s!

On Wednesday the first half of the day will be mild will some sunshine. In the afternoon a cold front will push through and it will have showers and thunderstorms with it. Right now the timing looks to be in the late afternoon and early evening.

The cold front does its job and temperatures cool below average. Highs in the 50s Thursday and Friday with sunny skies. Next weekend looks mild with temperatures in the 60s and a slight chance for rain.