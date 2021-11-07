70s return to the Natural State

We start the week off beautifully! Monday will feature temperatures in the 70s with fully sunny skies. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

70s continue into Tuesday and Wednesday, but as our next low-pressure system moves in we will see increasing clouds on Tuesday and a 40% chance of rain Wednesday afternoon.

A cold front will move in overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. There is a 50% chance for moderate rain Thursday morning, Rainfall amounts will range from 0.5″ to 1.5″.

Once the cold front passes through temperatures will drop. Highs will be in the 50s with lows in the 30s next weekend.

I hope you have a great week! – Meteorologist Alex Libby