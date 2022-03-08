Little Rock Ark. – Our active weather pattern continues… Tuesday’s rain will move out and then our focus will be on Friday. We are still on track to see snow…

Wednesday will be nice but chilly. High pressure will bring us sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 50s. This might seem nice, but our average high for this time of the year is in the low 60s!

High pressure will make for a couple of quiet and sunny days Wednesday and Thursday.

On Thursday we will get back to and above average. Southerly winds will warm temperatures into the mid 60s for much of the Natural State.

Friday is where everything changes. A storm will move in from the west. The storm will bring down a lot of cold air with it. This will make for a very wet snow Friday afternoon and evening. For more details on the potential snow click here.

Forecast track Friday Afternoon.

The weekend will start very cold. Temperatures will drop into the 20s for much of Arkansas Saturday morning. We will rebound fast with temperatures getting back into the 60s Sunday afternoon.

Next week looks quiet and warm!

Happy Tuesday! – Meteorologist Alex Libby –> Follow me on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram!