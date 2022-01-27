Most of this past week has been chilly across the Natural state and with a dry cold front that will move through early Friday morning bringing another shot of cool weather.

Friday morning will start in the upper 20s and low 30s with mostly cloudy skies. The clouds quickly clear in the afternoon, and temperatures will only rise into the mid and upper 40s.

The weekend will be warmer, but before it gets warmer Saturday morning the temperatures will drop into the teens and low 20s. Fully sunny skies and light southerly winds will warm temperatures into the mid 50s on Saturday and low 60s on Sunday

The mild conditions continue into next week. Monday will be in the mid 60s with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Tuesday will also be in the 60s, but we will also see a 30% chance for rain.

We are watching a potentially stronger storm far later next week. There is still a lot of uncertainty if we could see some wintry weather with this storm, but it will bring us heavy rain and cold temperatures behind it.

Stay warm out there! – Meteorologist Alex Libby –> Follow me on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram!