Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Stimulus check update: Democrats squeezed as COVID-19 relief talks continue
Mother of boy abandoned at Goodwill store claims he was kidnapped by man who tried to prostitute her
Video
In a first, leading Republicans call Biden president-elect
‘It was so scary’: Doorbell camera catches deadly shootout in Kansas City
Video
Storm Team
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
AP Interview: Smith looks for family revenge against Alvarez
Top Stories
The Latest: Wolfsburg player William positive for virus
Tokyo Games relay opens in 100 days with 10,000 torchbearers
NFL won’t be cutting in line for coronavirus vaccine
No. 3 Iowa’s date with No. 1 Gonzaga headlines Top 25 slate
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Home for the Holidays
Santa’s Local Gifts
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Santa Tracker
Drive On Arkansas
Military Greetings
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Another shot for snow
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Dec 15, 2020 / 06:56 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 15, 2020 / 06:56 AM CST