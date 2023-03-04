TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger tonight as temperatures fall into the mid-40s.
TOMORROW: Tomorrow will be a beautiful day! Temperatures will warm into the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies.
EXTENDED: Sunny and warm weather will continue on Monday with a breezy southwesterly wind. Clouds will start to move into the area on Tuesday as rain chances return by Wednesday through Friday. Conditions will start to dry out by Friday into the weekend.
