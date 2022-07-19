TONIGHT: It’s another warm & humid night ahead. Low temps remain in the low 80s, although we’ll stay in the 90s through 10pm. Our average low for this time of year is 71°F. It will be clear and breezy with a southwesterly wind consistent at 10mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures heat to the low 100s across the majority of the state Wednesday afternoon. It will feel more like 110°F+ for much of Arkansas. An excessive heat warning goes in effect 1pm to 8pm because of this dangerous heat. A heat advisory goes in effect for the same time with it feeling more like 105°F+ for NWA. It will also be breezy – making it worse for fire conditions. Sunshine will start the day with more clouds gradually building in later and slim shot for an isolated storm.

WHAT’S NEXT: We are entering into long stretch of extreme heat. High temps remain in the low 100s all week (and likely all next week too). This is the hottest stretch Little Rock has been in since 2012.

