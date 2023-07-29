SATURDAY: Temperatures will quickly warm from the 70s Saturday morning into the 100s for many Arkansans during the afternoon. There is a heat advisory for most of Arkansas for feels-like temperatures over 105°. Skies will be mostly sunny with a southwest wind of around 5 mph.

SUNDAY: I’m forecasting temperatures to be even hotter Sunday afternoon. I think Little Rock will reach 101° with feels like temperatures near 110°. There is a 20% chance for a shower or storm, but it looks like most of the activity will be in Northern Arkansas.

WORK WEEK: It looks like higher humidity will move into Arkansas early next week. This will lead to lower temperatures but feels like temperatures will be just as high. There is also a small rain chance on Monday and Tuesday, but most will stay dry. Unfortunately, the triple digits will likely return by the middle of next week.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram