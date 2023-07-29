TONIGHT: With clear skies, calm winds, and relatively lower humidity temperatures will be able to cool into the mid 70s overnight. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

SUNDAY: I’m forecasting temperatures to be even hotter Sunday afternoon. I think Little Rock will reach 101° with feels like temperatures near 110°. There is a 20% chance for a shower or storm, but it looks like most of the activity will be in Northern Arkansas.

MONDAY: Temperatures will take a step back on Monday in Northern and Central Arkansas. I’m forecasting a high of 98° here in Little Rock. There will also be the possibility of rain across the northern half of the state.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Rain and storm chances will be highest on Tuesday. Temperatures will go from the mid 90s on Tuesday to the low 100s by Thursday and Friday. It does look like we could see some rain and cooler temperatures next weekend!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

