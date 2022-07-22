TONIGHT: It’s going to be another mild and muggy night. After hitting 100°F for the 11th time this year, it’ll take a while to cool down this evening. Temps remain in the 90s through 9pm, 80s past midnight. It will be clear and calm with low temps dropping to the low 70s closer to sunrise around 6am.

SATURDAY: It is going to be another hot and humid weekend. Temperatures Saturday will be in the low 100s with it feeling more like 105°F+. A heat advisory going in effect 1pm to 8pm Saturday. Heat exhaustion and stroke are more likely when heat and humidity is this high.

WHAT’S NEXT: High temps in the low 100s last through the beginning of next week. A little relief arrives Thursday.

