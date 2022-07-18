TONIGHT: While today was the “coolest” day this week, tonight will be warmer. Temps stay in the 90s through 8pm, 80s through midnight and drop to the upper 70s overnight. Some clouds building in overnight with a light easterly wind.

TUESDAY: Temperatures heat to the low 100s across much of the state Tuesday afternoon. It will feel more like 110°F+ for central and parts of southwest & northeast Arkansas. An excessive heat warning goes in effect 1pm to 8pm because of this dangerous heat. A heat advisory goes in effect for the same time with it feeling more like 105°F+ for north central and southeast Arkansas. Sunny and breezy – making it worse for fire conditions.

WHAT’S NEXT: We are entering into long stretch of extreme heat. High temps remain in the low 100s all week (and likely all next week too). This is the hottest stretch Little Rock has been in since 2012.

