After the dreariness of Sunday, we get to enjoy sunshine and eventually low 50s today.

Rain will start to move in Tuesday morning and get heavier and widespread Tuesday afternoon. Parts of the Ozarks and Ouachitas may see a rain/snow mix in the afternoon (highest elevations). Then in the evening hours a widespread changeover to snow from rain will start in Northwest and West Arkansas. Overnight the changeover will occur in North Central and even parts of Central Arkansas including Little Rock.

It will most likely not drop below 32° in Little Rock Tuesday night, the snow may come down hard enough fast enough to accumulate faster than it melts from Midnight to 4 AM. So, around an inch of snow is possible in the LR Metro. North & west of Little Rock the accumulation numbers will go up. There will likely be a bullseye area in Madison, Newton, and Search counties as well as northwestern Van Buren, far northern Pope and far northern Johnson counties where 6-12″ of snow will be possible.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for parts of West Arkansas and Northwest Arkansas for Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. Changes to this map are likely.