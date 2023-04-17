TONIGHT: Clear skies and light winds will make for another cool night. Temperatures won’t get as cold as they were this morning, but most will drop into the 40s.

TUESDAY: A breezy southwest wind will warm temperatures into the low and mid 80s. The skies will be sunny all day.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon. It will also feel muggier with a southwest wind 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Our next storm system will impact Arkansas Thursday. Most of the state is under a level 2 out of 5 slight risk. The front will stall and continue to bring rain and thunderstorms on Friday.

Next weekend looks chilly! One forecast model has locations in Northern Arkansas below freezing!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

