TODAY: Today will be another hot, muggy and partly sunny day. A few clouds will linger during the afternoon hours, but overall we will see plenty of sunshine. A few isolated showers can not be ruled out, however, most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will warm into the 90s later this afternoon.
TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 60s.
TOMORROW: Tuesday will be another hot and humid day with temperatures back into the lower 90s. A few isolated showers will be possible during the afternoon, however, the chance for rain is on the slim side. We will also see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow afternoon.
EXTENDED: More hot and humid weather is on the way throughout much of this week. A weak cold front will move through by the end of the week, cooling temperatures down a few degrees.
