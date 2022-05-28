TONIGHT: Temperatures will remain mild overnight dropping into the mid 60s under mostly clear skies.

SUNDAY: Winds will start to pick up from the south pushing warmer and more humid air into the area. Highs will make a run for he 90s under mostly sunny skies.

MEMORIAL DAY: Temperatures will remain on the warm side Monday with highs in the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies.

EXTENDED: Rain chances return to the area on Wednesday as a cold front approaches. Rain chances will linger on Thursday and Friday as temperatures cool off slightly into the mid to upper 80s.