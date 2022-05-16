LITTLE ROCK – An overnight cold front brought some early morning storms and clouds. But the rain is all gone by daybreak, and the clouds will thin out shortly thereafter. Going into the midday and afternoon hours on Monday, look for abundant sunshine. A light north breeze will keep temperatures in the mid-80s.

Although these numbers are still a bit warmer than average, it will be quite nice compared to last week’s heat. Enjoy it while it lasts, though. Another warm front is expected to arrive Tuesday. This will bring a couple of isolated morning storms and a slight uptick in temperatures. Highs reach the mid and upper 80s.

As for mid and late-week, the heat will rage again. Highs reach the lower 90s again. This will be the case Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Each day, there will be plenty of sunshine. But going into Friday night, some storms return to the forecast as a cold front approaches.

This cold front will bring scattered storms into Saturday as well, especially early in the day. Look for temperatures to be a bit cooler, likely into the mid-80s. But these storms move out by Saturday night. We will be partly clear with temperatures in the upper 50s. Then Sunday, look for sunshine and much cooler temperatures. Highs reach the upper 70s.