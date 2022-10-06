TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off nicely tonight as a cold front moves through the state. Temperatures will be falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s under clear skies.

TOMORROW: Friday will feel much more fall-like with temperatures making it into the low to mid-80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the northeast around 5-10 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: This weekend is going to be beautiful and fall-like! Temperatures will only be in the mid-70s Saturday afternoon and upper 70s to lower 80s on Sunday. Overall the weekend looks to be sunny and dry.

EXTENDED: Another warming trend will arrive to start next week with temperatures traveling back into the mid to upper 80s. It looks like another cold front will move through by the middle of next week. This will not only cool our temperatures down but also finally give much of the area a chance of rain.