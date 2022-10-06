TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off nicely tonight as a cold front moves through the state. Temperatures will be falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s under clear skies.
TOMORROW: Friday will feel much more fall-like with temperatures making it into the low to mid-80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the northeast around 5-10 mph.
THIS WEEKEND: This weekend is going to be beautiful and fall-like! Temperatures will only be in the mid-70s Saturday afternoon and upper 70s to lower 80s on Sunday. Overall the weekend looks to be sunny and dry.
EXTENDED: Another warming trend will arrive to start next week with temperatures traveling back into the mid to upper 80s. It looks like another cold front will move through by the middle of next week. This will not only cool our temperatures down but also finally give much of the area a chance of rain.
STAY INFORMED:
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.