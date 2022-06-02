THURSDAY MORNING: A few hit-or-miss, slow-moving storms are likely through the morning, especially across southern Arkansas. Then by mid-morning, a larger complex of storms will roll across the southern Arkansas. These may be on the stronger side at times, especially over southeast Arkansas. Blinding rain will be the main risk along with a risk for gusty wind, hail and frequent thunder and lightning.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Storms will taper off into the early afternoon, giving way to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures warm up a bit more, likely into the upper 70s to lower 80s. These numbers are just slightly cooler than average, thanks to a passing cold front.

THURSDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: We remain partly cloudy and slightly cooler. Temperatures slip into the lower 60s and upper 50s by Friday morning.

FRIDAY AND BEYOND: Expect abundant sunshine on Friday with cooler-than-average temperatures. Highs reach the lower 80s. An isolated shower will be possible, though not likely. Rain chances remain low Friday and Saturday. But temperatures do heat up a bit more through the weekend, reaching the mid and upper 80s.