THURSDAY MORNING: We begin our Thursday with partly cloudy skies and areas of fog. Isolated showers will be possible as well. Patchy fog should thin out by mid-morning. Temperatures reach the mid-80s by midday.
THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Expect partly sunny skies through the afternoon with perhaps a few more isolated showers. Temperatures reach the upper 80s. Heat index values will be a bit higher.
THURSDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies will be mostly clear into the night with temperatures slipping a bit more, perhaps down to 70 by Friday morning.
FRIDAY & BEYOND: Expect more sunshine Friday. But a weak cool front does drift into parts of the state. It will come with no rain. But it does ease the humidity just a bit. So this weekend, look for abundant sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be hotter, likely in the lower and almost mid-90s. But overnight lows will be cooler, perhaps in the upper 60s.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.