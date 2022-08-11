THURSDAY MORNING: We begin our Thursday with partly cloudy skies and areas of fog. Isolated showers will be possible as well. Patchy fog should thin out by mid-morning. Temperatures reach the mid-80s by midday.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Expect partly sunny skies through the afternoon with perhaps a few more isolated showers. Temperatures reach the upper 80s. Heat index values will be a bit higher.

THURSDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies will be mostly clear into the night with temperatures slipping a bit more, perhaps down to 70 by Friday morning.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: Expect more sunshine Friday. But a weak cool front does drift into parts of the state. It will come with no rain. But it does ease the humidity just a bit. So this weekend, look for abundant sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be hotter, likely in the lower and almost mid-90s. But overnight lows will be cooler, perhaps in the upper 60s.