FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Expect partly sunny skies into the afternoon with perhaps a few more isolated stray storms. Temperatures climb into the lower 90s with heat index values reaching 95 to 105.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Skies will be partly cloudy overnight. No rain is anticipated. Overnight temperatures slip into the mid-70s.

SATURDAY: More sunshine is on deck for Saturday, heating temperatures into the mid-90s. Heat index values will likely be in the 98 to 108 degree range. An isolated storm will be possible, though unlikely.

SUNDAY & BEYOND: This forecast repeats itself into Sunday. But early next week, rain chances increase just a bit. This may keep temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.