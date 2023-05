THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the upper 80s. Wind from the northwest between 10 and 15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and a bit less humid. Overnight lows in the mid-60s. Wind from the northeast between 8 and 12 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler and a less humid. Highs in the low-80s. Wind from the northeast between 10 and 20 mph.