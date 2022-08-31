WEDNESDAY MORNING: A weak cool front will slowly drift into central Arkansas during the day Wednesday. Temperatures still heat up a good bit with plenty of sunshine. This front just brings a slight drop in humidity. Temperatures reach 90 by midday.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Expect more sunshine into the afternoon with highs reaching the lower 90s. Heat index values won’t be much higher since humidity is a bit lower. Humidity may still linger in southern Arkansas, though. That’s where a few isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Humidity remains relatively low overnight as a bit more cloud coverage streams in. Temperatures slip into the lower 70s with a few in the upper 60s. No rain is anticipated, though a few isolated showers may reach southwest Arkansas early Thursday morning.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: Expect mostly cloudy skies Thursday with only a few isolated showers, mainly in our western counties. Going into Friday, we’ll continue to see clouds with slightly greater rain chances. Those rain chances linger into the weekend with highs in the mid and upper 80s.