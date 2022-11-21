MONDAY MORNING: We begin our Monday with clear skies and cold temperatures, mostly in the mid and upper 20s. In southern Arkansas, there is more cloud coverage and even a few sprinkles/flurries. But in these areas, temperatures are just above freezing in the mid and upper 30s. So no impacts are anticipated.

Clouds will thin out a bit more into midday, giving way to more sunshine. Temperatures reach the upper 40s to nearly 50 by then.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Expect more sunshine mixed with a few clouds. Temperatures will be warmer than over the weekend, though we will still be chilly with highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear, though some clouds linger over eastern Arkansas. Overnight lows slip into the lower 30s. Areas of frost are still likely Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY & BEYOND: Tuesday will bring more sunshine and slightly milder temperatures, likely with highs near 60. Then clouds increase a bit more into Wednesday morning with temperatures slipping into the mid-30s.

We will see clouds increase even more during the day Wednesday. Temperatures will be a bit warmer then as well, perhaps into the lower 60s. Then showers ramp up Wednesday night into Thursday, making for a soggy Thanksgiving travel forecast. Some showers linger into Friday as colder air flows in with a strong northwest wind.