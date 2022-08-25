THURSDAY MORNING: We begin our Thursday with partly cloudy skies and perhaps a few light sprinkles and showers in southern Arkansas. Otherwise, these morning clouds thin out. This will make for a sunny midday with temperatures in the mid-80s.
THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Expect mostly sunny skies through the afternoon with temperatures reaching the upper 80s. A few isolated showers will be possible, mainly in southern Arkansas. Most will stay rain-free.
THURSDAY EVENING & OVERNIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear overnight with rain-free conditions. Temperatures slip into the lower 70s.
FRIDAY & BEYOND: More sunshine is on tap for Friday and the first half of the weekend. A brief, isolated shower will be possible Friday and Saturday afternoons. Otherwise, temperatures reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. Rain chances ramp up a bit more Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s.
