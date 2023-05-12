FRIDAY: We begin our Friday with scattered non-severe storms. These will bring torrential rainfall to spots, along with frequent thunder and lightning. These will weaken gradually through the morning, giving way to partly sunny skies by midday. Temperatures reach about 80 by then.

For the afternoon, expect partly sunny skies with temperatures reaching the mid-80s. Then into the early evening, more spotty storms develop. These will be hit-or-miss, likely lingering some into the overnight as we slip into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: More sunshine is in store Saturday with perhaps a few more hit-or-miss showers and storms. Temperatures will be a bit hotter, likely reaching the lower 80s. Any storms that develop could be strong, though the severe risk is still low.

This hot, humid pattern with hit-or-miss storms will continue through Mother’s Day. Then as we head into Monday, a cold front will drift through. This will enhance our risk for scattered storms, some of which could be strong to severe.

Behind the front into mid-week, a few showers will linger and temperatures will be slightly cooler. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.