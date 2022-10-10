MONDAY MORNING: Monday will be a bit warmer as a warm front lifts through the state. This could come with a bit more cloud coverage into western and northwest Arkansas. A few isolated showers will be possible in northwest Arkansas, though most will be dry. Temperatures reach the lower 80s by midday.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Look for partly to mostly sunny skies into the afternoon as well, warming temperatures into the mid-80s. Again, a few isolated showers will be possible northwest of the Metro, though most stay dry.

MONDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: We’ll see a few clouds stick around overnight, though most will be clear. Temperatures slip into the lower 60s.

TUESDAY & BEYOND: We’ll warm up a bit more Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Highs reach the mid and upper 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday. Then by the afternoon Wednesday, a cold front moves in. This will spark a few strong storms, producing torrential rain, gusty wind and perhaps some small hail. These move out by Thursday, leaving us mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid-70s.