SUNDAY: Temperatures will rise into the low 70s Sunday afternoon with sunny skies and a west wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: After a cool start a southerly wind will warm temperatures into the low 80s Monday afternoon. Skies will be sunny with a southwest wind 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the 80s will continue through Thursday. Then we will see a cold front move through Friday. Right now it look like a dry front with little rainfall. It looks like chilly temperatures will return next weekend.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

