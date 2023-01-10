TUESDAY MORNING: We begin our Tuesday with mostly clear skies and cold temperatures, though most will be frost-free to start the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Then by midday, clouds increase just slightly with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Clouds continue to thicken into the afternoon, though some sun will still shine. Temperatures climb into the lower 60s, which is about 10 to 15 degrees above average. Winds remain light from the south between 8 and 12 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies become mostly cloudy overnight as a warm front lifts through the state. Temperatures will be milder as well, likely only dropping into the mid-50s by daybreak Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: A few light showers cannot be ruled out early Wednesday morning as this warm front passes. Skies will remain cloudy through the morning. But winds will increase, helping thin out some of these clouds into the midday and afternoon hours.

During this time, temperatures warm up significantly. This south wind will reach 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph. So with that, temperatures should be able to reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. Then going into the night, we’ll be monitoring a few strong storms that start to build over eastern Oklahoma.

As we head into Wednesday night, likely after 10 p.m. or even midnight, a few strong storms will move through the state. While the risk for damaging wind and tornadoes is very low, the threat is not zero. We urge you to have a method of receiving warnings, especially one that will wake you up. This threat will subside around daybreak on Thursday as cooler, drier air moves into Arkansas.