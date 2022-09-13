TUESDAY MORNING: With plenty of sunshine, temperatures heat up pretty fast through the morning. We’ll start out in the 50s. But by lunchtime, we’re in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Expect sunshine to continue Tuesday afternoon, warming those temperatures into the upper 80s. Humidity remains low, though. So heat index values will not be any hotter.

TUESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Clear skies will allow temperatures to quickly fall into the evening, dropping all the way into the lower 60s by Wednesday morning. A few spots will still manage to drop into the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: Sunshine will continue into mid-week, heating temperatures a bit more into Wednesday afternoon. Highs reach the upper 80s to about 90 degrees. But still, humidity remains low. So we’ll return to the lower 60s Thursday morning. Then into late-week, sunshine continues with highs in the lower 90s. Humidity ramps up into the weekend and temperatures continue their climb into the low-90s.