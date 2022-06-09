THURSDAY MORNING: Areas of dense fog may be found across parts of the state. Otherwise, we’re partly sunny with cooler, drier air. Temperatures start out in the 60s. But by midday, we’ll be sunny with temperatures around 80.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues into the afternoon with temperatures warming up to the mid and upper 80s. Then into the night, clouds increase a bit as another round of storms approach our area from the Southern Plains.

THURSDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: We’re likely going to stay dry through midnight. But shortly before daybreak, storms roll into western and northwest Arkansas, bringing the risk for damaging wind and torrential into Friday morning.

FRIDAY AND BEYOND: Those storms will continue to slide through the state during the morning hours. But by midday, storms should be out of here and clouds thin out some. Still, a few showers may linger in the afternoon. Highs reach the lower 80s. We’ll heat up over the weekend with highs well into the 90s by Sunday and most of next week.