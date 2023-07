MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant with lower humidity. Highs near 86. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, becoming partly cloudy later in the night. Lows near 68. An isolated shower will be possible by Tuesday morning. Wind: ESE 2-4 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with more heat and humidity. An isolated shower or storm will be possible. Highs near 92. Heat index values above 95. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.