THURSDAY MORNING: We start out with another clear, mild morning. But a cold front begins moving into northern Arkansas, bringing a few extra clouds to this area. By midday, this front reaches central Arkansas. Temperatures only reach the lower to mid-80s by then. Southern Arkansas still heats up a bit more.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Expect a wide variety of temperatures in the afternoon as this front moves through. Across the northern tier of the state, you’ll see cooler temperatures (60s and 70s) with partly sunny skies. A brief shower may be possible. In central and southern Arkansas, we’ll be dry with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures reach the 90s in southern Arkansas. But central Arkansas stays mostly in the 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: This front continues drifting south into the night. But skies remain mostly clear. Temperatures slip into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: More sunshine is expected Friday with lower humidity and cooler temperatures statewide. Most of us will reach the mid and upper 80s. Then by Saturday, temperatures heat up even more. We’ll see low and mid-90s over the weekend with perhaps a few showers. Then another cold front comes through, dropping temperatures even more early next week.